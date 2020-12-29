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1918 Spanish Flu Killed Millions, or Did It?
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232 views • December 29, 2020
Episode #21, "1918 Spanish Flu Killed Millions, or Did It?"
In this episode, we will examine the cause of death during one of the worst pandemic in human history. We will dive into NIH reports, historical records from 1918 and listen to experts such as Fauci discuss the use of mask wear.
To keep up to date, visit me on the web at https://linktr.ee/walkinverse
For full research with reference, visit me on my website.
Thank you and enjoy the episode.
My Books
Firestorm: When History is Erased
https://buy.bookfunnel.com/3twlwsyrs4
Death Diary vol I: Short Stories & Poems
https://buy.bookfunnel.com/ukkne4088x
With each sale of the book, it allows me to continue to bring you these podcasts and help fight against the injustices we face daily.
Support the show (https://walkinverse.com/support-walk-in-verse/)
In this episode, we will examine the cause of death during one of the worst pandemic in human history. We will dive into NIH reports, historical records from 1918 and listen to experts such as Fauci discuss the use of mask wear.
To keep up to date, visit me on the web at https://linktr.ee/walkinverse
For full research with reference, visit me on my website.
Thank you and enjoy the episode.
My Books
Firestorm: When History is Erased
https://buy.bookfunnel.com/3twlwsyrs4
Death Diary vol I: Short Stories & Poems
https://buy.bookfunnel.com/ukkne4088x
With each sale of the book, it allows me to continue to bring you these podcasts and help fight against the injustices we face daily.
Support the show (https://walkinverse.com/support-walk-in-verse/)
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