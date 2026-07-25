Red Alert! Section 224, American Israeli Intelligence Merger of The NDAA Military Bill Extreme Danger To Americans!

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Red Alert! Section 224, American Israeli Intelligence Merger of The NDAA Military Bill Puts Every American in This Country In Extreme Danger! Congress is Fighting It Tooth and Nail! Avoiding Nuclear War! Must See!





Stopping the Iran War Will Save America! So Save it!





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