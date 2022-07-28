The War Against the Working Class

In 2011, tensions came to a head when Occupy Wall Street amassed in reaction to the 2008 financial collapse. Out of fear of the masses unifying against them, the financial elite deployed a divide-and-conquer strategy to pit the people against each other with a campaign of race-baiting. Moreover, that same year (2011) saw them deploy another weapon against the working class: fentanyl. Deaths have been climbing ever since. But just as 'the revolution will not be televised,' so the carnage is not being reported by the legacy media.





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