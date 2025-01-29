The Minor Prophets Part #10 - Haggai-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 28 2025

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we start with the prophet Hosea, and work our way down the line, in order, to read the writings of a fascinating group of men known as ‘The Twelve’. One main thing they all have in common is that they all prophesy concerning the end times of Jacob’s trouble, with a focus on the events of the great Tribulation. Jesus says in Hebrews “Then said I, Lo, I come (in the volume of the book it is written of me,) to do thy will, O God.”, and this is the sum and substance that make up the writings of these amazing Minor Prophets.





ON THIS EPISODE: We take a look at the Prophet Haggai, and he talks a lot about the coming Millennium, and the glorious Temple that will exist in that time. “The glory of this latter house shall be greater than of the former, saith the LORD of hosts: and in this place will I give peace, saith the LORD of hosts.” That’s the Throne of David that will exist in that time. Haggai also says “And I will overthrow the throne of kingdoms…”, and that’s because Revelation says “The kingdoms of this world are become the kingdoms of our Lord, and of his Christ; and he shall reign for ever and ever.” Haggai is a very small and oft-overlooked book, but packed with nuggets on the Second Advent.