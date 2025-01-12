California Firestorms: Engineered Catastrophe? Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, January 11, 2025, #492

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

"Los Angeles begins to face ‘apocalyptic’ devastation as wildfires continue to burn" (PBS). "It feels apocalyptic: Californians on the loss and devastation from LA wildfires" (Guardian). "Economic loss from L.A. wildfires could top $50 billion, making it one of the costliest U.S. natural disasters" (LA Times). And in the rest of the US, "Biggest snowstorm in years shuts down travel across southern US" (Accuweather), what's wrong with this picture? Welcome to the world of weather warfare.

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.

