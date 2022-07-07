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Netherlands Dutch Farmers Protesing Against Nitrogen LIES Eco Fascism Control Cops Go BERSERK
Tim Truthhttps://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/dutch-farmers-vs-depopulation-goon-squad:3
https://rumble.com/v1ba73d-dutch-farmers-vs-depopulation-goon-squad-freedom-fighters-taking-country-ba.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aW41fU6hAsW1/
Dutch Farmers VS Depopulation Goon Squad; Freedom Fighters Taking Country Back, Cops Go BERSERK