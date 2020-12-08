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12/07/20 #DCRally4America : DNI R_tcliffe, Kr_ken, Unicorn Sterility #LDPGlobal
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266 views • December 08, 2020
You Are Free TV
12/7/2020: DNI Ratcliffe is readying America for the release of information of the El_ction Fraud, which means tre_son....Meanwhile, the M r n a shots are linked to sterility in women and EU doctors are petitioning to stop the roll out...S_dney P_well prepares for the SCOTUS hearings to come...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
Tetrogen YAFTV Christmas 72 hour 40% off sale!
https://www.tetrogenusa/youarefreetv
code: free40%off
To support YAFTV:
Paypal: [email protected]
Get to DC on the 12th and Stop the Ste_l!
https://stopthesteal.us/
LDP glob_l organized to protest the L_ckdowns:
https://ldpglobal.org/
Sign the petition to insist on Special Session in GA!
https://stopgeorgiafraud.com/#new_tab
K_rwin's home raided, Maricopa Cty, hard drives seized:
https://thespectator.info/2020/12/07/...
DNI Ratcliffe exposes compromised US Congress/Govs/officials by China:
https://www.breitbart.com/asia/2020/1...
POTUS EO 11/12/18 on Foreign Interference in Elections:
https://www.federalregister.gov/docum...
China S_per Soldier program exposed:
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2020...
Dick Morris says get rid of Domin_on before GA runoff election:
https://www.dickmorris.com/if-ga-gov-...
Gateway Pundit blows the lid off China owned modems connected to Dom Machines:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020...
Mike Ad_ms outlines R_tcliffe path to victory
https://www.brighteon.com/db06a5e9-a9...
Lord M_lloch Brown, Queen's Privy Council, Domin_on, named new Director of S_ros Open Soci_ties Foundation:
https://cloverchronicle.com/2020/12/0...
S_mon Parkes most recent, confirmin H_spell arrest:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVqsR...
Remember star of impeachment, F_ona Hill, S_ros shill, Open Soc_eties...
https://aim4truth.org/2019/11/21/fion...
Follow P_well/ Wo_d on the election investigation:
https://kraken-wood.com/
EU Drs petition to stop the roll out of m R N A sh ots:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/doc...
Boris Johnson says we are going to inject you with the v_rus:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWeS_...
Bishop Larry Ga_ters on the bl_ck secret societies:
https://soundcloud.com/tinfoilhatwith...
You can also watch this video: https://rumble.com/vbo1tp-1209720-dcrally4america-dni-ratcliffe-kraken-unicorn-sterility-ldpglobal.html
Thanks so much for supporting YAFTV!! Please Pray for the Victory of Humanity over the death loving, human enslaving cabal that seeks to gen_cide and sterilize us! WE ARE FREE!!
12/7/2020: DNI Ratcliffe is readying America for the release of information of the El_ction Fraud, which means tre_son....Meanwhile, the M r n a shots are linked to sterility in women and EU doctors are petitioning to stop the roll out...S_dney P_well prepares for the SCOTUS hearings to come...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
Tetrogen YAFTV Christmas 72 hour 40% off sale!
https://www.tetrogenusa/youarefreetv
code: free40%off
To support YAFTV:
Paypal: [email protected]
Get to DC on the 12th and Stop the Ste_l!
https://stopthesteal.us/
LDP glob_l organized to protest the L_ckdowns:
https://ldpglobal.org/
Sign the petition to insist on Special Session in GA!
https://stopgeorgiafraud.com/#new_tab
K_rwin's home raided, Maricopa Cty, hard drives seized:
https://thespectator.info/2020/12/07/...
DNI Ratcliffe exposes compromised US Congress/Govs/officials by China:
https://www.breitbart.com/asia/2020/1...
POTUS EO 11/12/18 on Foreign Interference in Elections:
https://www.federalregister.gov/docum...
China S_per Soldier program exposed:
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2020...
Dick Morris says get rid of Domin_on before GA runoff election:
https://www.dickmorris.com/if-ga-gov-...
Gateway Pundit blows the lid off China owned modems connected to Dom Machines:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020...
Mike Ad_ms outlines R_tcliffe path to victory
https://www.brighteon.com/db06a5e9-a9...
Lord M_lloch Brown, Queen's Privy Council, Domin_on, named new Director of S_ros Open Soci_ties Foundation:
https://cloverchronicle.com/2020/12/0...
S_mon Parkes most recent, confirmin H_spell arrest:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVqsR...
Remember star of impeachment, F_ona Hill, S_ros shill, Open Soc_eties...
https://aim4truth.org/2019/11/21/fion...
Follow P_well/ Wo_d on the election investigation:
https://kraken-wood.com/
EU Drs petition to stop the roll out of m R N A sh ots:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/doc...
Boris Johnson says we are going to inject you with the v_rus:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yWeS_...
Bishop Larry Ga_ters on the bl_ck secret societies:
https://soundcloud.com/tinfoilhatwith...
You can also watch this video: https://rumble.com/vbo1tp-1209720-dcrally4america-dni-ratcliffe-kraken-unicorn-sterility-ldpglobal.html
Thanks so much for supporting YAFTV!! Please Pray for the Victory of Humanity over the death loving, human enslaving cabal that seeks to gen_cide and sterilize us! WE ARE FREE!!
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