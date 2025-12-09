HOT MIC: Trump Admission & a sign of growing internal frustration inside the White House

Video from yesterday, Dec 9th and description as found:

IS TRUMP ADMITTING DEFEAT?!?!?

President Trump was caught on a hot mic lashing out at his own party, accusing Republicans of letting Democrats “run the clock down” on his administration.

“I can’t appoint anybody. Everybody I’ve appointed has had their time expire. Then they’re in default, then we’re losing.”

An INSANE admission and a clear sign of growing internal frustration inside the White House.

Is that Trump LOSING IT over Senators blocking his admin picks?

Trump appears to be having a hot mic meltdown, ripping into GOP Senators for letting Democrats obstruct his administration on appointments.

Adding:

Trump has given Zelensky only a few days to respond to a peace proposal.

According to the Financial Times, Trump and his negotiators are pressing Zelensky for a quick answer so a deal with Russia can be reached “by Christmas.”

Zelensky reportedly told European leaders that during a two-hour call on Saturday, Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner demanded a fast decision. A source familiar with the timeline says Trump wants an agreement in place by December 25.

Zelensky told U.S. ambassadors he needs time to consult European partners before responding.

One Western official said Kiev is trapped between territorial concessions it cannot accept and U.S. demands it cannot refuse.