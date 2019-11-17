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104" Wind Harp 05/08/2013
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34 views • November 17, 2019
104" Wind Harp
The Aeolian wind harp is a stringed instrument that is not played by humans, but rather by nature. Wind blows across the strings, making them resonate with the body of the harp and changing with the strength of the wind, creating a gentle, harmonic sound often described as "ethereal."
The Aeolian wind harp is a stringed instrument that is not played by humans, but rather by nature. Wind blows across the strings, making them resonate with the body of the harp and changing with the strength of the wind, creating a gentle, harmonic sound often described as "ethereal."
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