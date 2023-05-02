Ep. 3- You may be more effective than you think

Are you sometimes discouraged about not being as effective for Christ as you want to be. There may be good reasons why. Some beyond your control and in Gods hands and timing and others you may be able to do something about yourself.





In this episode I will share with you about a time I walked away from God because I did not feel that I was effective and that God did not want me anymore. Find out what I have learned and how that you may be more effective than you think or will be in the near future.





About Unleashing Spirit Warriors:

Unleashing Spirit Warriors is dedicated to sharing Biblical truths and personal experiences in spiritual warfare. You will hear directly from me, other ministries and every day believers to help you unleash the spirit warrior in you and to equip you to directly take on the enemy and WIN !!!





Time indexes:

00:55 Defining Effectiveness for Christ

01:39 A big opportunity

05:03 Still being used

07:08 What about you?

09:28 Reasons you may many not be effective (or think you are not)

13:48 Who was more successful?

16:24 God may not want you to know

17:10 Are you #3

18:22 Season of training

20:49 Building your testimony

24:03 Do not be discouraged

27:07 Thank you for giving to the Lord







