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RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF MARCH 15, 2022
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190 views • March 16, 2022
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF MARCH 15, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Q1GA9UJhvru/
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
https://ussanews.com/?s=RESTORED+REPUBLIC+VIA+A+GCR+UPDATE+AS+OF+MARCH+15%2C+2022
Special Restored Republic via a GCR Report as of March 15, 2022
Posted on March 15, 2022 by Constitutional Nobody
Special Restored Republic via a GCR Report as of Tues. 15 March 2022
Compiled by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.
Q Plan from A to Z, Charlie Freak:
https://bestnewshere.com/the-q-plan-from-a-to-z-in-20-minutes%EF%BF%BC/
“Growth and Change”
August 15, 2021 – #4796 Music & the Spoken Word (thetabernaclechoir.org)
Judy Note:
Ukraine: The Donetsk People’s Republic was mourning today for the victims (21 dead) of the inhumane missile attack by the Ukrainian military on civilians in Donetsk. Ukrainian people claimed the Ukrainian Military were firing on their own people including last week on a kindergarten class, plus they were using citizens as human shields, including the kindergarten children.
336 Bio-weapon Labs set up by Obama, financed through the CIA and supported by the UN that produced pathogens to be released on the public this Fall have been found by the Alliance in Ukraine, Australia, Communist China and Taiwan. The 30 found in Ukraine was the reason for the Russian invasion.
New documents uncovered a shocking 158,000 adverse events from Pfizer vaccines. The documents were reportedly obtained after doctors, professors and journalists filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Food and Drug Administration.
Market Report for Tues. 15 March: Markets were in extreme flux. Oil prices down 8%, with 30% down for the week. Hong Kong Market was down 5.72%. The Emotional Index was 17 – meaning there was extreme fear of a Market Crash very soon.
US Producer Price Inflation surged to 10% in February as the world faced major food, fuel and goods shortages.
Charlie Ward: “Watch out this week for the financial collapse and watch out for the Queen not being with us anymore.”
Another Evergreen ship stuck – this time in Baltimore’s Chesapeake Bay on the March anniversary of the Evergreen Ship that blocked the Suez Canal. Thousands of children were found dead and rescued from that ship which also contained weapons of Mass Destruction. Trafficked Children, Bodies, Weapons Found on Evergreen Ship Blocking Suez Canal | Politics | Before It’s News
Mother Theresa was a man, Mossad Agent and father of Dr. Death Fauci who ran a Child Sex Trafficking Ring for the Vatican:
The biggest drug traffickers in the world were the Royal Reptilian Family (Queen Lizarbeth II) — they supplied the Vatican Mafia with heroin + opium through the CIA & other agency agents.
Alliance Special Forces headed by US Marines were winding up their rescue of millions of traumatized children (many more deceased) out of Cabal Underground Tunnels across the globe – which they then destroyed. The mission has been ongoing since 2018 : Marines, Seals Head Rescue of Millions of Tortured Children, While Trump Implodes Fiat Dollar for a Global Currency Reset | Politics | Before It’s News (beforeitsnews.com)
Planes, Trains Grounded:
UK: Easter railway disruption on trains between London Euston and Milton Keynes Central – Buckinghamshire Live. https://www.buckinghamshirelive.com/news/buckinghamshire-news/easter-railway-disruption-trains-between-6803051
Covid/Vax Hoax:
Covid Vaccine Side Effects: https://resistthemainstream.org/researches-suggests-theres-overwhelming-need-to-investigate-another-covid-19-vaccine-related
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Q1GA9UJhvru/
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
https://ussanews.com/?s=RESTORED+REPUBLIC+VIA+A+GCR+UPDATE+AS+OF+MARCH+15%2C+2022
Special Restored Republic via a GCR Report as of March 15, 2022
Posted on March 15, 2022 by Constitutional Nobody
Special Restored Republic via a GCR Report as of Tues. 15 March 2022
Compiled by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.
Q Plan from A to Z, Charlie Freak:
https://bestnewshere.com/the-q-plan-from-a-to-z-in-20-minutes%EF%BF%BC/
“Growth and Change”
August 15, 2021 – #4796 Music & the Spoken Word (thetabernaclechoir.org)
Judy Note:
Ukraine: The Donetsk People’s Republic was mourning today for the victims (21 dead) of the inhumane missile attack by the Ukrainian military on civilians in Donetsk. Ukrainian people claimed the Ukrainian Military were firing on their own people including last week on a kindergarten class, plus they were using citizens as human shields, including the kindergarten children.
336 Bio-weapon Labs set up by Obama, financed through the CIA and supported by the UN that produced pathogens to be released on the public this Fall have been found by the Alliance in Ukraine, Australia, Communist China and Taiwan. The 30 found in Ukraine was the reason for the Russian invasion.
New documents uncovered a shocking 158,000 adverse events from Pfizer vaccines. The documents were reportedly obtained after doctors, professors and journalists filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Food and Drug Administration.
Market Report for Tues. 15 March: Markets were in extreme flux. Oil prices down 8%, with 30% down for the week. Hong Kong Market was down 5.72%. The Emotional Index was 17 – meaning there was extreme fear of a Market Crash very soon.
US Producer Price Inflation surged to 10% in February as the world faced major food, fuel and goods shortages.
Charlie Ward: “Watch out this week for the financial collapse and watch out for the Queen not being with us anymore.”
Another Evergreen ship stuck – this time in Baltimore’s Chesapeake Bay on the March anniversary of the Evergreen Ship that blocked the Suez Canal. Thousands of children were found dead and rescued from that ship which also contained weapons of Mass Destruction. Trafficked Children, Bodies, Weapons Found on Evergreen Ship Blocking Suez Canal | Politics | Before It’s News
Mother Theresa was a man, Mossad Agent and father of Dr. Death Fauci who ran a Child Sex Trafficking Ring for the Vatican:
The biggest drug traffickers in the world were the Royal Reptilian Family (Queen Lizarbeth II) — they supplied the Vatican Mafia with heroin + opium through the CIA & other agency agents.
Alliance Special Forces headed by US Marines were winding up their rescue of millions of traumatized children (many more deceased) out of Cabal Underground Tunnels across the globe – which they then destroyed. The mission has been ongoing since 2018 : Marines, Seals Head Rescue of Millions of Tortured Children, While Trump Implodes Fiat Dollar for a Global Currency Reset | Politics | Before It’s News (beforeitsnews.com)
Planes, Trains Grounded:
UK: Easter railway disruption on trains between London Euston and Milton Keynes Central – Buckinghamshire Live. https://www.buckinghamshirelive.com/news/buckinghamshire-news/easter-railway-disruption-trains-between-6803051
Covid/Vax Hoax:
Covid Vaccine Side Effects: https://resistthemainstream.org/researches-suggests-theres-overwhelming-need-to-investigate-another-covid-19-vaccine-related
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