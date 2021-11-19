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Infowars 04/29/20 US Farmers Ordered To Destroy Livestock & Crops April 2020
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274 views • November 19, 2021
Short Infowar Video of 4 Minutes 35 Seconds
The Conspiracy To Starve Out US Citizens And Break Down Supply Chain Takes Longer Than Was First Feared, though the fears as to the intent by the COVID-19 egregious excuses and actions actions in destroying livestock and crops to eventually break down food supply starve the US Populations, those fears of what will happen by the livestock and crop destruction (even early on in the Pandemic) werre and are fully justified
The Conspiracy To Starve Out US Citizens And Break Down Supply Chain Takes Longer Than Was First Feared, though the fears as to the intent by the COVID-19 egregious excuses and actions actions in destroying livestock and crops to eventually break down food supply starve the US Populations, those fears of what will happen by the livestock and crop destruction (even early on in the Pandemic) werre and are fully justified
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