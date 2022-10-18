REALLY, JOE Biden says OTHER nations to blame for inflation

Glenn Beck





Oct 17, 2022 While munching on an ice cream cone over the weekend, President Biden was asked if he’s concerned about the strength of the U.S. dollar as inflation continues to rise. No he’s not, Joe told a reporter. Rather, he’s concerned about the rest of the world. Internally, he added, the U.S. economy is ‘strong as hell.’ In this clip, Glenn explains why that’s NOT the case. In fact, Glenn says, Biden’s policies are to blame for why nations around the world are facing terrible economic situations too…





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtscOWuuArU