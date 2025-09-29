NOSEYFERATU COMPARES CHRISTIANITY 🛐 TO A VIRUS 🦠 CLAIMS IT IS THE ROOT OF ANTISEMITISM

Shadow of Ezra - Elon Musk has now publicly declared that the ADL harbors hatred toward Christians and has labeled the organization as a hate group.





ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, in his own words, compared Christianity to a virus and claimed it was the root of antisemitism.





He pointed to the historic accusation that “the Jews killed Christ” as fueling centuries of hatred.





Greenblatt concluded that being critical of Zionism automatically makes someone an antisemite.





Source: https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1972436938406723928