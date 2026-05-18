Prophecy Fulfills In 24Hrs By SDA. 12 Random Shootings Austin TX. Ukrainian Drone Attack In Moscow

Austin police arrest 3 juveniles allegedly linked to 12 random shootings injuring 4 people. A shelter-in-place order was issued in South Austin as the teens allegedly fired at homes, pedestrians and a fire station. Austin police arrested three juveniles Sunday who investigators believe were connected to 12 shooting incidents across the city that injured four people, struck two fire stations and triggered a shelter-in-place order in South Austin. Austin Police Department Chief Lisa Davis said investigators took a 15-year-old and 17-year-old into custody following the shootings, which began late Saturday and continued into Sunday morning.





Trump Xi Meet In China B4 National Sabbath. Communism & The Common Good. CCP Founder & RCC Pope https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLZeSCoKsN0&t=3246s





3 SDA Pastors Will Die In 1 Month. Feed The Flock of the SDA Slaughter. Cutting Down Christmas Trees https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrdC7ul6oto&t=58s





Sprinklings Of The Rain https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm1kOKWuQuA_n6rsQtE5w-J2&si=SOAK1tnSn6TCsVaG





Structures Damaged As Severe Weather Outbreak Spawns Tornadoes In Plains. Here's what we know about another damaging night of powerful storms that left millions hunkering down. Severe storms and tornadoes hammered parts of the Plains Sunday night, destroying homes and leaving residents trapped, needing to be rescued by first responders. Hebron, Nebraska, Palmer, Nebraska. Central Plains, Mid-Mississippi Valley.





Ukraine hits Russia with massive 500-drone strike, fires and fatalities reported in Moscow. Hundreds of drones crossed Russian skies overnight as Ukraine escalated its long-range economic air campaign. Ukraine has launched a massive drone strike on Russia’s capital, Moscow, on May 17, 2026. Dubbed the “largest in over a year,” the attack was part of a larger 500-drone strike launched against Russia overnight, according to military officials. According to reports, somewhere in the order of 120 drones were specifically targeted at Moscow. Despite the presence of air defenses, several drones reportedly got through, resulting in infrastructure damage, fires, and fatalities.





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#Tornadoes





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