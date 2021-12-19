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EXPLOSIVE REVELATIONS ABOUT THE FDA AND PFIZER'S COVID VACCINE
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1887 views • December 19, 2021
With billions of Pfizer COVID shots having been mandated by governments and administered to citizens around the world, there have of course been millions of adverse events that have occurred. A group of scientists have sent a FOIA request to the FDA to ascertain the approval process of Pfizer's COVID vaccine and the first 500 pages of documentation have now been released. What is contained in those pages is staggering. Investigative Journalist from Trial Site News, Sonia Elijah, breaks down the report - which you can read here:
https://trialsitenews.com/fdas-forced-hand-drops-pfizers-bombshell-safety-document/
Parts 1 and 2...
https://philosophers-stone.info/2021/12/18/explosive-revelations-about-the-fda-and-pfizers-covid-vaccine-part-1/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qag8-f_frnw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N37RGkX2DTY
https://trialsitenews.com/fdas-forced-hand-drops-pfizers-bombshell-safety-document/
Parts 1 and 2...
https://philosophers-stone.info/2021/12/18/explosive-revelations-about-the-fda-and-pfizers-covid-vaccine-part-1/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qag8-f_frnw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N37RGkX2DTY
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