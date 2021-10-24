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The Young Earth Science Debate! Yes, Really.
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71 views • October 24, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3196/the-young-earth-science-debate-call-in-show-february-3rd-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3196-the-young-earth-science-debate-call-in-show-february-3rd-2016
Question: “What is Young Earth Science (YES) and how does it relate to Philosophy? Should we waste billions on funding research based on old earth fallacies?”
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3196-the-young-earth-science-debate-call-in-show-february-3rd-2016
Question: “What is Young Earth Science (YES) and how does it relate to Philosophy? Should we waste billions on funding research based on old earth fallacies?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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