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Matt Gaetz on regrets, allegations, and the 'venom' being shot at him by the swamp
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30 views • May 06, 2021
Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida comments on serious allegations that were made against him, what he feels about the 'swamp' in the Department of Justice, and if he has any regrets pertaining to the accusations being slung at him. - with Newsmax TV's Grant Stinchfield
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