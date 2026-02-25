BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵Caught in the AI Doom Loop!
wolfburg
wolfburg
27 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 1 day ago

A driving new wave track at 118 BPM, anchored by LinnDrum LM-2 beats—punchy kicks, crisp claps, and heavy gated snare hits, Verses feature tight, palm-muted Strat stabs through a Jazz Chorus, overlaying a Prophet-5’s thick, pulsing eighth-note bass, then chorus bursts into wide, distorted guitar power chords beneath a "New Wave Croon" vocal, dense with compression, slap-back delay, and lush hall reverb

[Intro]
(LinnDrum kick and clap start—punchy, dry)
(Prophet-5 eighth-note bass pulse enters)
(Tight palm-muted Strat stabs)

[Verse 1]
Clocking in at the glowing screen
The most efficient ghost you’ve ever seen
The Prophet hums a low-bit melody
While the software writes my eulogy
One more prompt and the lights go dim
The silicon tide is rushing in

[Pre-Chorus]
(Bass pulse intensifies)
(Drum fills: rapid gated snare rolls)
It’s a logic gate, it’s a locked door
They don’t need the human touch no more!

[Chorus]
(Explosive distorted power chords)
(Lush hall reverb on vocals)
Caught in the AI Replacement Doom Loop!
Falling through the binary hoop!
Caught in the AI Replacement Doom Loop!
(Echo: The Doom Loop! The Doom Loop!)
The algorithm’s hungry and it’s coming for you!

[Verse 2]
(Back to tight stabs and pulsing synth)
Polished code in a perfect row
Where did all the paychecks go?
A New Wave croon for a digital age
We’re just ink drying on a deleted page
The LinnDrum beats a steady retreat
While the bots are dancing in the street

[Bridge]
(Half-time feel)
(Dreamy Prophet-5 pads)
(Slap-back delay on vocals)
Upload the soul...
Download the role...
Delete the rest...
I failed the Turing test.

[Guitar Solo]
(High-gain, melodic New Wave solo with heavy chorus effect)

[Chorus]
(Maximum volume, wide stereo image)
Caught in the AI Replacement Doom Loop!
Falling through the binary hoop!
Caught in the AI Replacement Doom Loop!
(Echo: The Doom Loop! The Doom Loop!)
The algorithm’s hungry and it’s coming for you!

[Outro]
(Prophet-5 bass pulse fades out)
(Final gated snare hit)
(System shutdown sound)
[End]

Keywords
verses feature tightpalm-muted strat stabs through a jazz chorusoverlaying a prophetcrisp clapsand heavy gated snare hits
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The gavel’s next strike: Supreme Court set to redefine key American policies

The gavel’s next strike: Supreme Court set to redefine key American policies

Willow Tohi
The Health Freedom Revolution: A rallying cry for natural medicine and personal sovereignty

The Health Freedom Revolution: A rallying cry for natural medicine and personal sovereignty

Belle Carter
Soros-linked Democrats skip Trump&#8217;s State of the Union for counter-rally, sparking controversy

Soros-linked Democrats skip Trump’s State of the Union for counter-rally, sparking controversy

Kevin Hughes
House Oversight Committee subpoenas Clintons and former officials in Epstein probe

House Oversight Committee subpoenas Clintons and former officials in Epstein probe

Patrick Lewis
Gavin Newsom tests presidential waters in red states as California Democrats struggle to unite behind successor

Gavin Newsom tests presidential waters in red states as California Democrats struggle to unite behind successor

Kevin Hughes
Elite corruption exposed: Larry Summers flees OpenAI and Harvard after Epstein email scandal

Elite corruption exposed: Larry Summers flees OpenAI and Harvard after Epstein email scandal

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy