A driving new wave track at 118 BPM, anchored by LinnDrum LM-2 beats—punchy kicks, crisp claps, and heavy gated snare hits, Verses feature tight, palm-muted Strat stabs through a Jazz Chorus, overlaying a Prophet-5’s thick, pulsing eighth-note bass, then chorus bursts into wide, distorted guitar power chords beneath a "New Wave Croon" vocal, dense with compression, slap-back delay, and lush hall reverb



[Intro]

(LinnDrum kick and clap start—punchy, dry)

(Prophet-5 eighth-note bass pulse enters)

(Tight palm-muted Strat stabs)



[Verse 1]

Clocking in at the glowing screen

The most efficient ghost you’ve ever seen

The Prophet hums a low-bit melody

While the software writes my eulogy

One more prompt and the lights go dim

The silicon tide is rushing in



[Pre-Chorus]

(Bass pulse intensifies)

(Drum fills: rapid gated snare rolls)

It’s a logic gate, it’s a locked door

They don’t need the human touch no more!



[Chorus]

(Explosive distorted power chords)

(Lush hall reverb on vocals)

Caught in the AI Replacement Doom Loop!

Falling through the binary hoop!

Caught in the AI Replacement Doom Loop!

(Echo: The Doom Loop! The Doom Loop!)

The algorithm’s hungry and it’s coming for you!



[Verse 2]

(Back to tight stabs and pulsing synth)

Polished code in a perfect row

Where did all the paychecks go?

A New Wave croon for a digital age

We’re just ink drying on a deleted page

The LinnDrum beats a steady retreat

While the bots are dancing in the street



[Bridge]

(Half-time feel)

(Dreamy Prophet-5 pads)

(Slap-back delay on vocals)

Upload the soul...

Download the role...

Delete the rest...

I failed the Turing test.



[Guitar Solo]

(High-gain, melodic New Wave solo with heavy chorus effect)



[Chorus]

(Maximum volume, wide stereo image)

Caught in the AI Replacement Doom Loop!

Falling through the binary hoop!

Caught in the AI Replacement Doom Loop!

(Echo: The Doom Loop! The Doom Loop!)

The algorithm’s hungry and it’s coming for you!



[Outro]

(Prophet-5 bass pulse fades out)

(Final gated snare hit)

(System shutdown sound)

[End]

