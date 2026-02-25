© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A driving new wave track at 118 BPM, anchored by LinnDrum LM-2 beats—punchy kicks, crisp claps, and heavy gated snare hits, Verses feature tight, palm-muted Strat stabs through a Jazz Chorus, overlaying a Prophet-5’s thick, pulsing eighth-note bass, then chorus bursts into wide, distorted guitar power chords beneath a "New Wave Croon" vocal, dense with compression, slap-back delay, and lush hall reverb
[Intro]
(LinnDrum kick and clap start—punchy, dry)
(Prophet-5 eighth-note bass pulse enters)
(Tight palm-muted Strat stabs)
[Verse 1]
Clocking in at the glowing screen
The most efficient ghost you’ve ever seen
The Prophet hums a low-bit melody
While the software writes my eulogy
One more prompt and the lights go dim
The silicon tide is rushing in
[Pre-Chorus]
(Bass pulse intensifies)
(Drum fills: rapid gated snare rolls)
It’s a logic gate, it’s a locked door
They don’t need the human touch no more!
[Chorus]
(Explosive distorted power chords)
(Lush hall reverb on vocals)
Caught in the AI Replacement Doom Loop!
Falling through the binary hoop!
Caught in the AI Replacement Doom Loop!
(Echo: The Doom Loop! The Doom Loop!)
The algorithm’s hungry and it’s coming for you!
[Verse 2]
(Back to tight stabs and pulsing synth)
Polished code in a perfect row
Where did all the paychecks go?
A New Wave croon for a digital age
We’re just ink drying on a deleted page
The LinnDrum beats a steady retreat
While the bots are dancing in the street
[Bridge]
(Half-time feel)
(Dreamy Prophet-5 pads)
(Slap-back delay on vocals)
Upload the soul...
Download the role...
Delete the rest...
I failed the Turing test.
[Guitar Solo]
(High-gain, melodic New Wave solo with heavy chorus effect)
[Chorus]
(Maximum volume, wide stereo image)
Caught in the AI Replacement Doom Loop!
Falling through the binary hoop!
Caught in the AI Replacement Doom Loop!
(Echo: The Doom Loop! The Doom Loop!)
The algorithm’s hungry and it’s coming for you!
[Outro]
(Prophet-5 bass pulse fades out)
(Final gated snare hit)
(System shutdown sound)
[End]