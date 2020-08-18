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God HATES it When You Divide HIS Land... ISRAEL
HolySpiritWind - Jeff Byerly
HolySpiritWind - Jeff Byerly
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137 views • August 18, 2020
Video Contents in order:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkdLO-6rrtw
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/285415
https://holyspiritwind.net/2017/03/hope-and-the-final-antichrist/
https://www.biblestudytools.com/lxx/daniel/9.html
https://classic.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hebrews%2010&;version=AMPC
https://classic.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah+1%3A11&;version=AMPC
https://www.christianitytoday.com/history/issues/issue-28/ad-70-titus-destroys-jerusalem.html
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matt+24&;version=AMP
https://revelationbyjesuschrist.com/decree-to-restore-jerusalem/
https://classic.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Exodus+23%3A31-33&;version=AMP
https://classic.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Judges+2%3A1-4&;version=AMP
https://classic.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hosea+5%3A10&;version=AMP
https://classic.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=ps+83&;version=AMPC
https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&;ccid=5otCdQ7J&id=46601076A4F400DDE7638AD8B99CD6B86C26BEF6&thid=OIP.5otCdQ7JbL_UVvOB5zEJXAHaEw&mediaurl=http%3a%2f%2fwww.prophecydepotministries.net%2fwordpress%2fwp-content%2fuploads%2f2017%2f06%2fPS-83-MAP.png&exph=449&expw=698&q=map+of+psalm+83&simid=608025046839984193&ck=FF38A2887D8BB92454FA53773B0939E8&selectedindex=6&form=IRPRST&ajaxhist=0&first=1&scenario=ImageBasicHover
https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&;ccid=F2I%2bcpQo&id=DAD3B59306960C5EA01D2C7D34992A37E2357D2B&thid=OIP.F2I-cpQoRe-k-LXPATs04QHaFP&mediaurl=https%3a%2f%2fjoelstrumpet.com%2fwp-content%2fuploads%2f2013%2f11%2fPsalm-83-chart.jpg&exph=808&expw=1143&q=psalm+83+nations+map&simid=608046491594457982&ck=0A71234427B793C689072681506D2977&selectedindex=21&form=IRPRST&ajaxhist=0&first=1&scenario=ImageBasicHover
https://classic.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Joel%203%3A2&;version=AMPC\
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrNqsnZHBIw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6EIqFBYE-ro
https://holyspiritwind.net/2019/12/it-is-like-you-are-poking-me-in-the-eye-with-a-needle/
https://holyspiritwind.net/2018/05/america-when-your-leader-does-something-against-israel-jerusalem-i-will-allow-something-to-happen-to-your-land/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=95bS8UyomIw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9MyirIWAJKM&;feature=youtu.be
https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/video/genevieve-expected-to-become-major-hurricane-off-of-mexican-coast
https://www.rediff.com/news/report/iran-threatens-to-attack-uae-over-israel-deal/20200816.htm
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/robert-trump-dead
https://www.biblegateway.com/quicksearch/?quicksearch=synagogue+of+satan&;version=RSV&oq=syagouge+of+satan


Blog website: https://holyspiritwind.net/

Bitchute channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ukn8gIZtQiHl/

Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/holyspiritwindjeffbyerly

Please PRAY ABOUT making a DONATION TO these ministries help the POOR:
God's Little Angels

Our hope is to buy a piece of land and build a permanent home for God’s Little Angels Orphanage in Lahore Pakistan. The goal is to offer a safe place where we can provide food, clothing, shelter and Christian education, for at least 500 kids and widows who need our help!

To donate Visit : https://www.littleangelsofgod.org/

https://www.paypal.me/GodsLittleAngels10

YouTube Chanel :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMW_oJ5oMKLg6MUZNVA-vWg
Facebook :
https://www.facebook.com/Mehrosh.masih/
Email: [email protected]

PIPES International is a global Christian mission organization that partners with local churches in Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Kenya, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the United States. https://www.pipesinternational.org/

We are located in LaHore, Pakistan..a Muslim nation where Christians are being killed and persecuted! Please help us help these precious children. For just $25/month or $300/year, you can change their life!
https://little-treasure-orphanage.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Pastor.Violet

Email me at: [email protected]
Keywords
trumpamericaisraelkushnerpeace treatyjudgmentjeff byerlyholyspiritwind
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