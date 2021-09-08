© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Klaus Schwab at the WEF: 'prepare for the next virus'
Follow
1
Share
Report
63 views • September 08, 2021
A reshooting of my previous video including Klaus Schwab's interview with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Schwab announces the coming of a 'new virus'.
Are the new waves of (false) positives and the new hospitalized announced by MSM in both Israel and Italy part of this new operation?
Language: English, Italian, Japanese.
Subs: English, Italian.
Are the new waves of (false) positives and the new hospitalized announced by MSM in both Israel and Italy part of this new operation?
Language: English, Italian, Japanese.
Subs: English, Italian.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.