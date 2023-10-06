Please Register Your Podcast With the Government - #NewWorldNextWeek



This week on the New World Next Week: Canada continues its online crackdown with its latest totalitarian moves to regulate online streaming and podcast platforms; JPMorgan gets yet another wrist slap as regulators do their REAL job; and the Taos terror trial finally gets rolling as lockdowns and drills and exercises explode across the headlines.

