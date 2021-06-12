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Dr. J. Wickstrom Interview
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122 views • June 12, 2021
Dr. J. Wickstrom Interview [2013] is a special conversation with one of the most well-known teachers in Racial Identity: Dr. James P. Wickstrom. This lively discussion provides listeners with plenty of "spiritual meat" that might take a lifetime to digest even giving you a "behind the scenes" of the Larry King Show. The latter half of this unique Godcast finds Obie & Visser doing their typical news and preaching.
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