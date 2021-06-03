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Palestine: How You Can Actually Help w/ Abby Martin (MIRRORED)
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91 views • June 03, 2021
Palestine: How You Can Actually Help w/ Abby Martin (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel SOAPBOX at:-
https://youtu.be/Ccky56AY_sk
As Israel's heinous war crimes intensify, enormous crowds are mobilizing across the globe in support of Palestine. Are the Bitches naive to believe the tide may finally be turning toward justice? Abby Martin, creator of the Empire Files and director of Gaza Fights for Freedom, talks media lies, pro-Israel propaganda, and what people of conscience can do to support the liberation of Palestinians from apartheid. The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement is designed to isolate Israel, so how do we heed the BDS call? What other actions can we all take today? Plus, the Great March of Return: What it was, what the media told you it was, and what we all need to expect from Israel in response to nonviolent resistance.
Hosted by Anissa Naouai, Ryan Wentz, Amanda Getty, Erica Marable and Gregory Haddock.
Listen to Left Bitches (who are right) anywhere you get your podcasts. And subscribe for bonuses and perks here! https://bit.ly/leftbitchespatreon
Mirrored from You Tube channel SOAPBOX at:-
https://youtu.be/Ccky56AY_sk
As Israel's heinous war crimes intensify, enormous crowds are mobilizing across the globe in support of Palestine. Are the Bitches naive to believe the tide may finally be turning toward justice? Abby Martin, creator of the Empire Files and director of Gaza Fights for Freedom, talks media lies, pro-Israel propaganda, and what people of conscience can do to support the liberation of Palestinians from apartheid. The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement is designed to isolate Israel, so how do we heed the BDS call? What other actions can we all take today? Plus, the Great March of Return: What it was, what the media told you it was, and what we all need to expect from Israel in response to nonviolent resistance.
Hosted by Anissa Naouai, Ryan Wentz, Amanda Getty, Erica Marable and Gregory Haddock.
Listen to Left Bitches (who are right) anywhere you get your podcasts. And subscribe for bonuses and perks here! https://bit.ly/leftbitchespatreon
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