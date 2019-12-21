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Official Star Wars Sprinkle Water Review from 7-Eleven / Thailand | MEALtime |
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6 views • December 21, 2019
On time for the new Star Wars movie, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, they sell at 7-Eleven water in bottels, designed after the prequel movies.
Even I am not a big fan of the new triology I am hooked by the design of the bottel and of course I could not resist to try the water. Enjoy this short review.
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Pae&Tian-Song written und sung by: Ryan Heenan
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paetian/
Snupps: https://www.snupps.com/paetian
Twitter: https://twitter.com/paetian_yt
The video was filmed with the integrated camera of my Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Smartphone.
Even I am not a big fan of the new triology I am hooked by the design of the bottel and of course I could not resist to try the water. Enjoy this short review.
Like, comment and subscribe.
Pae&Tian-Song written und sung by: Ryan Heenan
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paetian/
Snupps: https://www.snupps.com/paetian
Twitter: https://twitter.com/paetian_yt
The video was filmed with the integrated camera of my Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Smartphone.
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