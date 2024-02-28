Create New Account
Война. Рыжая (Красная) телица Хамас Мечеть Аль-Акса. Протокол школы Лиланда Джонса 18 февраля 2024 г
Neba Luch
Скачать ДОКУМЕНТЫ с переводом

https://t.me/luchneba/10091

pdf https://cloud.mail.ru/public/VVSN/YZey84zvS

doc https://cloud.mail.ru/public/ABkk/D6YBd5hQ2

odt https://cloud.mail.ru/public/f6eT/C5NCvYM2U

2й документ (англ) https://t.me/luchneba/10094


Обсуждение к этим видео и документам в группе канала Неба Луч https://t.me/luchneba группа обсуждения https://t.me/+VS5fLQ_qXJs3Mzlh


Сожжение рыжей телицы в жертву для 3-его Храма 2019 г https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/135387/exclusive-burning-red-heifer-takes-place-preparation-third-temple/

https://www.haaretz.com/2013-05-28/ty-article/.premium/saving-the-sturdy-little-cow-that-fed-israels-founders/0000017f-ee3a-d4a6-af7f-fefe89a00000


Рыжая телица приводит к Третьей мировой войне

https://religionunplugged.com/news/2023/11/8/israel-hamas-war-unblemished-red-heifers-key-to-understanding-conflict-in-the-middle-east

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-palestine-war-how-hamas-sees-gaza-conflict-unfolding


Пурим 24-25-го февр 2024 г

См. календарь Еноха русск https://cloud.mail.ru/home/Kommentarii_k_kalendaryu_Enoha_2023.pdf, https://t.me/c/1721477517/44200, https://t.me/luchneba/7076

англ https://storage.googleapis.com/wzukusers/user-26016223/documents/5df15f637ed94b2c9a56e44c86594f16/2023%20Enoch

%20Digital%20Calendar.pdf


Хавьер Милей призвал к разрушению мечети Аль-Акса

https://twitter.com/jordannewsdaily/status/1756750969105190933

о переносе посольства https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20240213-palestine-slams-argentinian-presidents-plan-to-move-embassy-to-jerusalem/


Принесение Красной Телицы в жертву в августе 2019 г. видео Лиланда https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvZGMK9wurA&list=PLXqaGD7sX9gaH78Vf_rs4BS6i8r65i8mB&index=12

статья https://israel365news.com/332690/exclusive-burning-red-heifer-takes-place-preparation-third-temple/


Река в Откр 12:15-16 и операция Потоп/Наводнение Аль-Акса / Al-Aqsa Flood

https://www.rbc.ru/newspaper/2023/10/09/652167259a79470748c2c590

https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2023/10/8/there-is-nothing-surprising-about-hamass-operation

Док-нт ХАМАСА Операция Наводнение Аль-Акса https://www.palestinechronicle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/PDF.pdf


Схема Лиланда

Врм. шкала Даниила от 25 июля 2015 до Армагеддона 16 августа 2024

https://cloud.mail.ru/public/gWpf/1DbhVZi4Y


Cайт Лиланда https://leelandjones.com/

Каналы

https://www.youtube.com/@LeelandJones

https://www.youtube.com/@panther4x4

https://vimeo.com/userleelandj

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XBfEaPK8p5Cp/


Мои ресурсы

Канал в Телеграме https://t.me/luchneba

Группа обсуждения https://t.me/+VS5fLQ_qXJs3Mzlh

https://bastyon.com/luch_neba

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/nebaluch

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2_7t6pVzXlwdozIQ46Hhqg

https://www.youtube.com/@julialitvinova5278

https://rutube.ru/channel/28576428/

https://my.mail.ru/bk/arli/video

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069811028085

https://www.facebook.com/salvation.in.jesus.christ.messiah/

