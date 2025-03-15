Melbourne Alawi Genocide Awareness 15 March 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Alawite sect is an offshoot of Shia Islam and makes up around 10% of Syria's population, which is majority Sunni Muslim. Assad belongs to the sect. Families were killed in their own homes. Some families ran to their rooftops to hide but were not spared the bloodshed. Alawites, Sunnis and Christians had lived together for years, but had never experienced this level of evil. The wider Syrian community condemns the killing of any civilians and rallies to raise awareness have been organised in Damascus and other parts of the world including in front of Melbourne’s Parliament House.