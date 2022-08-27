FAITH IN GOD AND IN HIS WORD #2, Hebrews 11:1-11; Genesis 1:1-4; 4:1-5, SABBATH, 20220827

FAITH IN GOD AND IN HIS WORD #2, Hebrews 11:1-11; Genesis 1:1-4; 4:1-5; Romans 8:24-25; 2 Corinthians 4:18; 5:7; Psalm 33:6; John 1:1-4; 23:1-6; 27:1-5,14; Mark 11:22-26, SABBATH, 20220827

Hebrews 11:1-11 - 1 Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. AKJV

1 Now faith is the assurance (the confirmation, ]the title deed) of the things [we] hope for, being the proof of things [we] do not see and the conviction of their reality [faith perceiving as real fact what is not revealed to the senses]. AMPC

2 For by it the elders obtained a good report.

3 Through faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of GOD, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear.

4 By faith Abel offered unto GOD a more excellent sacrifice than Cain, by which he obtained witness that he was righteous, GOD testifying of his gifts: and by it he being dead yet speaketh.

5 By faith Enoch was translated that he should not see death; and was not found, because GOD had translated him: for before his translation he had this testimony, that he pleased GOD.

6 But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to GOD must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.

7 By faith Noah, being warned of GOD of things not seen as yet, moved with fear, prepared an ark to the saving of his house; by the which he condemned the world, and became heir of the righteousness which is by faith.

8 By faith Abraham, when he was called to go out into a place which he should after receive for an inheritance, obeyed; and he went out, not knowing whither he went.

9 By faith he sojourned in the land of promise, as in a strange country, dwelling in tabernacles with Isaac and Jacob, the heirs with him of the same promise:

10 for he looked for a city which hath foundations, whose builder and maker is GOD.

11 Through faith also Sara herself received strength to conceive seed, and was delivered of a child when she was past age, because she judged him faithful who had promised. 12 Therefore sprang there even of one, and him as good as dead, so many as the stars of the sky in multitude, and as the sand which is by the sea shore innumerable.

Romans 8:24-25: 24 For we are saved by hope: but hope that is seen is not hope: for what a man seeth, why doth he yet hope for? 25 But if we hope for that we see not, then do we with patience wait for it. Amen!

2 Corinthians 4:18: 18 While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal. Amen!

2 Corinthians 5:7: 7 (for we walk by faith, not by sight:) Amen!

Genesis 1:1-4: In the beginning GOD created the heaven and the earth. 2 And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of GOD moved upon the face of the waters. 3 And GOD said, Let there be light: and there was light. 4 And GOD saw the light, that it was good: and GOD divided the light from the darkness. Amen!

Psalm 33:6: By the Word of the LORD were the heavens made; and all the host of them by the breath of His mouth. Amen!

John 1:1-4: In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with GOD, and the Word was GOD. 2 The same was in the beginning with GOD. 3 All things were made by Him; and without Him was not any thing made that was made. 4 In Him was Life; and the Life was the Light of men. Amen!

Genesis 4:1-5: And Adam knew Eve his wife; and she conceived, and bare Cain, and said, I have gotten a man from the Lord. 2 And she again bare his brother Abel. And Abel was a keeper of sheep, but Cain was a tiller of the ground. 3 And in process of time it came to pass, that Cain brought of the fruit of the ground an offering unto the LORD. 4 And Abel, he also brought of the firstlings of his flock and of the fat thereof. And the LORD had respect unto Abel and to his offering: 5 but unto Cain and to his offering He had not respect. And Cain was very wroth, and his countenance fell. Amen!