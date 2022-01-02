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"Jan. 6th defendants being tortured" Lawyer Joe McBride
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11 views • January 02, 2022
No due process for these defendants. No human and civil rights. Terrorists at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp are treated better than these Americans. Please click on the link below to help these Americans.
https://www.patriotfreedomproject.com/
https://www.patriotfreedomproject.com/
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