01/19/2023 WE FIGHT FOR JUSTICE DAY 01: The CCP weaponized the SEC and DOJ to attack the Chinese dissidents in the US. The SEC has been investigating the GTV for such a long time and found no problem. They should make the false cases reported by the spies and henchmen of the CCP public.

01/19/2023 国会山抗议SEC 第01天：中共武器化美国SEC和司法部来攻击在美国的中国异见者。美国证监会对GTV调查这么长时间，没有发现问题。应该公布中共狗腿子在海外报的所有假案的信息。



