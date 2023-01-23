https://gettr.com/post/p25y0t7d512
01/19/2023 WE FIGHT FOR JUSTICE DAY 01: The CCP weaponized the SEC and DOJ to attack the Chinese dissidents in the US. The SEC has been investigating the GTV for such a long time and found no problem. They should make the false cases reported by the spies and henchmen of the CCP public.
01/19/2023 国会山抗议SEC 第01天：中共武器化美国SEC和司法部来攻击在美国的中国异见者。美国证监会对GTV调查这么长时间，没有发现问题。应该公布中共狗腿子在海外报的所有假案的信息。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.