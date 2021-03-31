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Simone Gold on COVID-19 Experimental Vaccines Speech Jan 20, 2021
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76 views • March 31, 2021
In this video Simone Gold of America's Frontline Doctors speaks about a wide range of issues surrounding COVID-19. She covers her background as a physician and attorney, government lies and manipulation across the world, and that safe treatments like Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin exist, and are being suppressed and that is costing lives. She gives a large amount of information on the new experimental vaccines, how they are being irrationally pushed, and gives recommendations on who and under what conditions they might be taken. This is an important video, running 56 minutes. https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com (English subtitles).
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