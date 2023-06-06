EPOCH TV | “Spike Protein Is Probably One of the Most Toxic Compounds Human Beings Can Be Exposed to”

EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders Jan Jekielek with Dr. Paul Marik:



“Spike Protein Is Probably One of the Most Toxic Compounds Human Beings Can Be Exposed to”

The harms of spike protein, per Dr. Paul Marik:

• inflammation

• clotting

• causes autoantibodies

• damages endothelium

• activates genetic pathways, which leads to cancer









https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1665915833632141317?s=20







