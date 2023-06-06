EPOCH TV | “Spike Protein Is Probably One of the Most Toxic Compounds Human Beings Can Be Exposed to”

EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders Jan Jekielek with Dr. Paul Marik:
“Spike Protein Is Probably One of the Most Toxic Compounds Human Beings Can Be Exposed to”
The harms of spike protein, per Dr. Paul Marik:
• inflammation
• clotting
• causes autoantibodies
• damages endothelium
• activates genetic pathways, which leads to cancer
