President Raisi's helicopter was completely burned in the crash, reports Reuters, citing an official.
"All those on board the helicopter of the Iranian president are considered deceased," reports Reuters, citing an official.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.