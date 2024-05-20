Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
President Raisi's Helicopter was Completely Burned in the Crash, reports Reuters, citing an official
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1027 Subscribers
368 views
Published 14 hours ago

President Raisi's helicopter was completely burned in the crash, reports Reuters, citing an official.

"All those on board the helicopter of the Iranian president are considered deceased," reports Reuters, citing an official.

Keywords
iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket