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Hippocrates Natural Herb Medicine
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26 views • January 19, 2021
Revelation Chapter 22
"In the midst of the street of it, and on either side of the river, the tree of life, which bare twelve fruits, [and] yielded her fruit every month: and the leaves of the tree [were] for the healing of the nations.”
The world has been waiting eagerly with anticipation for today’s Doctors to find a cure for cancer, and other diseases that has been disabling or killing our loved ones as far back as we can remember.
Unfortunately, we haven’t had much luck at all, even with billions of dollars going into research for the cures of these deadly diseases, they still haven’t found anything, as far as we know.
The solutions that the doctors have been giving us has changed dramatically over the past decades.
Do you think they got it right this time, or have they been profiting at the expense of our loved ones to build a massive empire of power and wealth instead?
With an estimated profit margin of 34,000,000,000 billion dollars a year, it definitely raises some serious questions.
Over 100 years ago, the only medicine available was plant medicine. Then in 1992 the evil empire called the pharmaceutical industry started putting patents on plant medicine and made a few changes to the structure. The Medicine was still pretty good at the time. Then by the second generation they got carried away and believed they new more than God and nature and made it more dangerous until now, if you listen to an ad on medicines, you would have to be nuts to take them. They say 2 or 3 good things and then 50 seconds of server side-effects.
My question is this… how in the world are products like this on TV commercials or even being sold at all?
Is this really the best solution they can come up with? I don’t know about you, but this sounds more like a suicide pill to me. The list of severe side effects of these drugs are endless, and it’s clearly obvious that these pills are very bad for anyone.
If one is depressed, then it is your brain’s natural way of letting you know that something is wrong in your life. It could mean you don’t like your job or something at home is bothering you. Whatever it is, it doesn’t mean that we need chemical medication to solve the problem… that only makes things worst.
“Whenever a doctor cannot do good, he must be kept from doing harm.”
~ Hippocrates
#Health #CureCancer #DrSebi #NipseyHussle #Hippocrates
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You can watch Free videos and join with a special 7-day FREE Trial.
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◉ The Higher You on Instagram ~ https://www.instagram.com/the_higher_you_/?hl=en
◉ Twitter - @Gary_Lite
Read the FULL ARTICLE HERE with Translations in all Languages:
◉ My Websites:
http://garylite.com/
http://369news.net/
If you wish to make a small Donation click on the link below:
Thank you 🙏💗
◉ PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=6QHHNJVALEQDN
#garylite #thehigheryou
"In the midst of the street of it, and on either side of the river, the tree of life, which bare twelve fruits, [and] yielded her fruit every month: and the leaves of the tree [were] for the healing of the nations.”
The world has been waiting eagerly with anticipation for today’s Doctors to find a cure for cancer, and other diseases that has been disabling or killing our loved ones as far back as we can remember.
Unfortunately, we haven’t had much luck at all, even with billions of dollars going into research for the cures of these deadly diseases, they still haven’t found anything, as far as we know.
The solutions that the doctors have been giving us has changed dramatically over the past decades.
Do you think they got it right this time, or have they been profiting at the expense of our loved ones to build a massive empire of power and wealth instead?
With an estimated profit margin of 34,000,000,000 billion dollars a year, it definitely raises some serious questions.
Over 100 years ago, the only medicine available was plant medicine. Then in 1992 the evil empire called the pharmaceutical industry started putting patents on plant medicine and made a few changes to the structure. The Medicine was still pretty good at the time. Then by the second generation they got carried away and believed they new more than God and nature and made it more dangerous until now, if you listen to an ad on medicines, you would have to be nuts to take them. They say 2 or 3 good things and then 50 seconds of server side-effects.
My question is this… how in the world are products like this on TV commercials or even being sold at all?
Is this really the best solution they can come up with? I don’t know about you, but this sounds more like a suicide pill to me. The list of severe side effects of these drugs are endless, and it’s clearly obvious that these pills are very bad for anyone.
If one is depressed, then it is your brain’s natural way of letting you know that something is wrong in your life. It could mean you don’t like your job or something at home is bothering you. Whatever it is, it doesn’t mean that we need chemical medication to solve the problem… that only makes things worst.
“Whenever a doctor cannot do good, he must be kept from doing harm.”
~ Hippocrates
#Health #CureCancer #DrSebi #NipseyHussle #Hippocrates
Visit my Gaia Portal by clicking the link in the description below.
You can watch Free videos and join with a special 7-day FREE Trial.
https://www.gaia.com/garylite
◉ Please support my work on~ PATREON ~ https://www.patreon.com/garylite
◉ Gary Lite Merch: https://teespring.com/stores/gary-lite-2
◉ Like me on Facebook Gary Lite ~ ://www.facebook.com/GaryLite1111/
~ https://www.facebook.com/369news.net/
~ https://www.facebook.com/thehigherme/
◉ Gary Lite on Instagram ~ https://www.instagram.com/garylite_/?hl=en
◉ The Higher You on Instagram ~ https://www.instagram.com/the_higher_you_/?hl=en
◉ Twitter - @Gary_Lite
Read the FULL ARTICLE HERE with Translations in all Languages:
◉ My Websites:
http://garylite.com/
http://369news.net/
If you wish to make a small Donation click on the link below:
Thank you 🙏💗
◉ PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=6QHHNJVALEQDN
#garylite #thehigheryou
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