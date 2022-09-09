Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PANDEMIC TREATY 2.0 {FORCED VACCINES} & THE PROPHECY THAT FORETOLD IT
61 views
channel image
I APPOINT YOU A KINGDOM
Published 2 months ago |

VERY VERY IMPORTANT PLEASE READ …THESE 3 VIDEOS WARN AMERICA AND ALSO THE WHOLE WORLD OF WHAT IS SOON COMING VIA THE NEW WORLD ORDER’S (GREAT RESET) AND THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION’S FORCED VACCINES AND DIGITAL PASSPORTS.

THE FIRST  VIDEO WAS POSTED BY JD RUCKER ON RUMBLE AUG 31st 2022.

THE 2nd VIDEO “ AND HE CAUSES ALL” WAS POSTED BY CELESTIAL (FIRST ON HER BLOG) ON APRIL 1st 2021) 

THE 3rd  VIDEO “FORCED VACINATIONS AND NAZIS”  WAS POSTED ALSO BY CELESTIAL ON MAY 12th 2021.

I BELIEVE CELESTIAL IS A TRUE PROPHETESS OF GOD! HOWEVER SHE DID NOT PUT A DATE ON THE PROPHECIE’S  FULFILLMENT.IF YOU ARE SO INCLINED YOU CAN ALSO
CHECK OUT SOME OF HER OTHER VIDEOS I HAVE POSTED ON THIS CHANNEL.

CELESTIAL’S BLOG IS

https://the-masters-voice.com/

HER VIDEO CHANNELS ARE ON YOUTUBE ,BITCHUTE, RUMBLE AND BRIGHTEON.

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/themastersvoice

This new phase is the next major step in pushing forward The Great Reset. The way they'll do that is through the newly revised Pandemic...J.D. RUCKER 

 https://rumble.com/c/JDRuckerShow

Keywords
new world orderforced vaccinescelestialantichrist beast systemdigital moneyendtime prophecytrue prophetsdigital passportsjd ruckerwho pandemeic treaty two point o

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket