Ο ρόλος του Στρατού και των εισαγoμένων διεφθαρμένων πολιτικών.

Ομιλία του Αρχηγού της Λαϊκής Κινήσεως Πολιτών, Ανδρέα Πετρόπουλου, για τον ρόλο του Στρατού στις εθνικές κρίσεις εν αντιθέσει με το δήθεν επιτελικό προτεκτοράτο. Ένα προτεκτοράτο πιστό στους εισαγόμενους διεφθαρμένους πολιτικούς.
Η ΜΟΝΗ ΛΥΣΗ Η ΕΛΛΗΝΟΚΡΑΤΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΚΟΙΝΟΤΙΚΟ ΠΝΕΥΜΑ!
