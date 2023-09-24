Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ο ρόλος του Στρατού και των εισαγoμένων διεφθαρμένων πολιτικών.
channel image
ELLHNOKRATIA
99 Subscribers
6 views
Published 17 hours ago

Ομιλία του Αρχηγού της Λαϊκής Κινήσεως Πολιτών, Ανδρέα Πετρόπουλου, για τον ρόλο του Στρατού στις εθνικές κρίσεις εν αντιθέσει με το δήθεν επιτελικό προτεκτοράτο. Ένα προτεκτοράτο πιστό στους εισαγόμενους διεφθαρμένους πολιτικούς.


Η ΜΟΝΗ ΛΥΣΗ Η ΕΛΛΗΝΟΚΡΑΤΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΚΟΙΝΟΤΙΚΟ ΠΝΕΥΜΑ!

Keywords
hellasellinokratialakip

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket