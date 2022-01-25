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Senator Ron Johnson - COVID-19 - A Second Opinion. A Panel Of Doctors, Nurses And Medical Professionals Speak Out
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987 views • January 25, 2022
Senator Ron Johnson conducts a lengthy discussion panel with highly respected doctors, medical professionals and nurses about the covid-19 issues facing America and receives their testimonies on the issues they have been facing such as censorship, job firings, misinformation, etc.
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