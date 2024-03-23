Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Surprising New Development Involving Hunter Biden & CIA : MIke Benz
channel image
GalacticStorm
2225 Subscribers
Shop now
42 views
Published 20 hours ago

WAR ROOM  |   A Surprising New Development Involving Hunter Biden.  The House Judiciary Committee just released testimony from a whistleblower who said the CIA waived the Justice Department off an interrogation it wanted to do about one of Hunter Biden's sweetheart funders.


 Why would the CIA do this? Foundation for Freedom Online Executive Director Mike Benz shares his thoughts with Steve Bannon. 


"To my mind, and this is my opinion, there's no great mystery here," Benz said. "I have been screaming for the better part of two years now that the reason Hunter Biden is untouchable is because his work in Ukraine touched on a very sensitive CIA operation."


Watch Full clip➡️  https://rumble.com/v4ky5k8-a-surprising-new-development-involving-hunter-biden-and-cia-mike-benz.html

Keywords
ciawar roomhunter bidensteve bannonmike benz

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket