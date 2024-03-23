A Surprising New Development Involving Hunter Biden & CIA : MIke Benz

WAR ROOM | A Surprising New Development Involving Hunter Biden. The House Judiciary Committee just released testimony from a whistleblower who said the CIA waived the Justice Department off an interrogation it wanted to do about one of Hunter Biden's sweetheart funders.
Why would the CIA do this? Foundation for Freedom Online Executive Director Mike Benz shares his thoughts with Steve Bannon.
"To my mind, and this is my opinion, there's no great mystery here," Benz said. "I have been screaming for the better part of two years now that the reason Hunter Biden is untouchable is because his work in Ukraine touched on a very sensitive CIA operation."
Watch Full clip➡️ https://rumble.com/v4ky5k8-a-surprising-new-development-involving-hunter-biden-and-cia-mike-benz.html
