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New York Post: Joe Biden’s Call With Afghan President Is An Impeachable Offense - Clear Malfeasance
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40 views • September 02, 2021
Mirrored from Bannon's War Room. This morning the New York Post through Miranda Devine is reporting that the phone call from July 23rd, 2021 between Joe Biden and the lame duck Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is reason for impeachment. Joe Biden is no longer being protected by the Deep State as Reuter's has a copy of the taped phone call where Biden asks to cover-up the fact that the Taliban is on the move in Afghanistan. General Millie also called President Ghani to let him know that the 'perception' of the Afghanistan Taliban insurgence is that the Taliban is marching through Afghanistan and looks bad for Biden wanting full pullout from the war torn country by august 31st. Three weeks later Kabul fell to the Taliban and President Ghani took off in panic mode with millions of dollars. Biden had his own 'telephone call' moment. If Trump was impeached over an inappropriate phone call, how will this phone call play out? Especially when 13 soldiers died in the chaos. It will be interesting to see how the mainstream media handles this smoking gun once Reuters releases the audiotape.
Related video @Rumble:
Bannon's War Room
https://rumble.com/embed/vjdwlx/?pub=et9v9
Related New York Post article.
https://nypost.com/2021/09/01/joe-bidens-call-to-afghan-president-is-impeachable-devine/
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Related video @Rumble:
Bannon's War Room
https://rumble.com/embed/vjdwlx/?pub=et9v9
Related New York Post article.
https://nypost.com/2021/09/01/joe-bidens-call-to-afghan-president-is-impeachable-devine/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
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Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
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