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Bohemian Grove Child Sacrifice to Molech! [Alex Jones, 2000] (Watch from 58:40) [24.12.2019]
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123 views • May 11, 2022
'Check at the part 1h and 8 minutes 45 seconds, he is saying 'fools' referring to us humans, these deceivers, system's character.'
The True History Of Moloch, The Ancient God Of Child Sacrifice
Condemned by biblical prophets and Roman senators alike, few pagan deities were as reviled as Moloch, a god whose bronze body was a furnace used for sacrificing children.
Child sacrifice is non-existent today — hopefully — but that hasn’t always been the case. In ancient times, it was commonly associated with people hoping for greater fertility for either a person or the land but one cult stands out from the rest: the cult of Moloch, the Canaanite god of child sacrifice.
The cult of Moloch — who is also called Molech — is said to have boiled children alive in the bowels of a big, bronze statue with the body of a man and the head of a bull. Offerings, at least according to the Hebrew Bible, were to be reaped through either fire or war — and devotees can still be found today.
Who Is Moloch?
https://allthatsinteresting.com/moloch
Bohemian Grove club worship Moloch
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=+Bohemian+Grove+club+worship+Moloch&;t=h_&ia=web
A scene depicting the temple of Moloch from Giovanni Pastroni’s silent 1914 film Cabiria.
Cabiria - The Temple Of Moloch
77,693 views - Feb 2, 2017
https://youtu.be/DVtaTyA4V4s
Bohemian Grove [Alex Jones, 2000] (Watch from 58:40)
2,715 views - Dec 24, 2019
https://youtu.be/OvmH4ruTfXc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClnFAUpVwz_NuoP19PYbW2A
https://www.britannica.com/topic/Moloch-ancient-god
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moloch
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=+Bohemian+Grove+club+worship+Moloch&;t=h_&ia=web
Dark Secrets: Inside Bohemian Grove with Alex Jones
WorldView333 - 840 subscribers
Owl God Moloch
2,715 views - Dec 24, 2019
https://youtu.be/OvmH4ruTfXc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClnFAUpVwz_NuoP19PYbW2A
The True History Of Moloch, The Ancient God Of Child Sacrifice
Condemned by biblical prophets and Roman senators alike, few pagan deities were as reviled as Moloch, a god whose bronze body was a furnace used for sacrificing children.
Child sacrifice is non-existent today — hopefully — but that hasn’t always been the case. In ancient times, it was commonly associated with people hoping for greater fertility for either a person or the land but one cult stands out from the rest: the cult of Moloch, the Canaanite god of child sacrifice.
The cult of Moloch — who is also called Molech — is said to have boiled children alive in the bowels of a big, bronze statue with the body of a man and the head of a bull. Offerings, at least according to the Hebrew Bible, were to be reaped through either fire or war — and devotees can still be found today.
Who Is Moloch?
https://allthatsinteresting.com/moloch
Bohemian Grove club worship Moloch
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=+Bohemian+Grove+club+worship+Moloch&;t=h_&ia=web
A scene depicting the temple of Moloch from Giovanni Pastroni’s silent 1914 film Cabiria.
Cabiria - The Temple Of Moloch
77,693 views - Feb 2, 2017
https://youtu.be/DVtaTyA4V4s
Bohemian Grove [Alex Jones, 2000] (Watch from 58:40)
2,715 views - Dec 24, 2019
https://youtu.be/OvmH4ruTfXc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClnFAUpVwz_NuoP19PYbW2A
https://www.britannica.com/topic/Moloch-ancient-god
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moloch
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=+Bohemian+Grove+club+worship+Moloch&;t=h_&ia=web
Dark Secrets: Inside Bohemian Grove with Alex Jones
WorldView333 - 840 subscribers
Owl God Moloch
2,715 views - Dec 24, 2019
https://youtu.be/OvmH4ruTfXc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClnFAUpVwz_NuoP19PYbW2A
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