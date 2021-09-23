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FDA Official: "Blow Dart People" & Wants 'Nazi Germany Registry' for Unvaccinated
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62 views • September 23, 2021
FDA Official: "Blow Dart People" & Wants 'Nazi Germany Registry' for Unvaccinated
I really hope this fat, ugly, disgusting & braindead asshole is beaten to a pulp for his sick ideas. Hopefully this guy is now known well enough where people will recognize him. His punchable face and overall ignorance deserves a few solid haymakers.
How is this little mini Hitler getting a qualified job at all? Because of his orientation? This is sick... FDA is sponsored by big pharma so no wonder they hire such imbecils.
source:
Project Veritas
I really hope this fat, ugly, disgusting & braindead asshole is beaten to a pulp for his sick ideas. Hopefully this guy is now known well enough where people will recognize him. His punchable face and overall ignorance deserves a few solid haymakers.
How is this little mini Hitler getting a qualified job at all? Because of his orientation? This is sick... FDA is sponsored by big pharma so no wonder they hire such imbecils.
source:
Project Veritas
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