There is so much disinformation today when it comes to politics. Everyone has something to say about the Ukraine protests. Who are we to believe? Barack Obama, a usurper who does not believe in the very thing by which he condemns the Russians?

Vladimir Putin seems to be outdoing the old propaganda machine of the former Soviet Union. We know Obama is a liar but is Putin really telling the truth or is he planting massive amounts of disinformation in the media and on the Internet? The western intelligence services have been busy spinning the truth so that it will benefit the covert world government.

The people of Ukraine who rose up against the old communist boss, Viktor Yanukovych, and are not interested in anymore propaganda. All they want is freedom from tyranny. This special video is dedicated to the Ukrainian uprising and in it I will share why the Ukrainians hate the Russians. I believe that once you know the truth, you will understand their plight.

Did you know there was a great slaughter from 1932 to 1933 when Stalin sent in Vyacheslav Molotov and Lazar Kaganovich to crush the Ukrainian resistance against communism? At the height of the massacres, the NKVD squads with the help of Russian troops shot 25,000 men, women and children a day. The final death toll ended up with four million adults and three million children murdered by these death squads.

An additional two million men and women were transported in railroad box cars to slave labor camps in Siberia and most of them died in the prison camps. This video will help you understand the Ukrainian uprising and why there is so much animosity toward the Russian government of Vladimir Putin.

From the Desk of John Torell

March 3 2014