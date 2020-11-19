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Calling Israel to Cease Demolitions, Seizures of Palestinian property (olive harvest mentioned)
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13 views • November 19, 2020
Romans 11:17 And if some of the branches be broken off, and thou, being a wild olive tree, wert graffed in among them, and with them partakest of the root and fatness of the olive tree
(Nickolay Mladenov)
Call on Israel to Cease Demolitions, Seizures of Palestinian property - Security Council Briefing
full video: https://youtu.be/E710-49XWZw
(Nickolay Mladenov)
Call on Israel to Cease Demolitions, Seizures of Palestinian property - Security Council Briefing
full video: https://youtu.be/E710-49XWZw
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