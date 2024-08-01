So it begins, U.S. starts Civil War in Venezuela over election results it doesn t like | Redacted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Why is the U.S. so upset that Nichola Maduro won reelection in Venezuela? Why is the U.S. trying to start a color revolution after a democratic election? We're joined by special guest Anya Parampil from The Grayzone. You can read her great book on Venezuela here: https://amzn.to/4fqgDj9