EP 2905-8AM LAWLESS STASI DOJ & FBI SPIED ON PROJECT VERITAS's SECURITY DETAIL & JOURNALIST SOURCES 

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Project Veritas on Wednesday revealed the DOJ secretly spied on journalists’ Apple and Google accounts.
“Apple and Google have come forward to disclose that between November 2020 and March 2021, the Department of Justice issued nine secret subpoenas and warrants to them for the private information of Project Veritas journalists.” Project Veritas reported.
The DOJ also compelled Apple and Google to keep quiet about the spying.
The DOJ was able to access journalists’ browsing history, payment information and other personal information, James O’Keefe said.
🚨SHOW ARCHIVE: EP 2905-8AM LAWLESS STASI DOJ & FBI SPIED ON PROJECT VERITAS's SECURITY DETAIL & JOURNALISTS SOURCES https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/20765
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