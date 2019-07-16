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Russell Means - Prove Me Wrong
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14 views • July 16, 2019
This was done in 2009, after Obama became President, and in it He challenges Obama to do the right thing by the Americans Indians. At that time, He did not buy the " Hope and Change" mollarkey that Obama was spinning, hence the title. Unfortunately, Russell Means passed away in 2012. May the Creator continue to bless His Soul, and His legacy as one of the Greatest of All American Men.
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