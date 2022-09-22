Ep. 2880b - The Public Is Vital, Release Of Info Is Vital, Outrage, Justice, It’s Happening

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2880b - September 21, 2022
The Public Is Vital, Release Of Info Is Vital, Outrage, Justice, It’s HappeningTrump and the patriots have brought the [DS] to exactly where they want them. The public must know the truth, they must see the real crimes, the people will get angry as this builds, there will be outrage and the people will demand justice. This is all playing out right now. The people are watching the treasonous criminals coverup their own crimes as the their crimes are being exposed at the same time. Soon the people will not be able to take it anymore and they will push for justice. Up until now the criminal syndicate has been putting on a show of justice, this is about to change. Justice is coming.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
- Help take years off the clock with Collagen
-> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.