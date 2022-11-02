Tucker Carlson - Question the Brazil Election and You will be Silenced

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BRAZILIAN ELECTION: The People, the Police and the Military Support Bolsonaro’s Efforts to Address Socialist Attempt to Steal Election (VIDEOS)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/massive-crowds-support-bolsonaro-people-police-military-support-bolsonaros-efforts-address-socialist-attempt-steal-election-videos/
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Massive Crowds in Brazil Gather to Support Bolsonaro as Military and Police Join In Support
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/matt-tyrmand-shows-massive-crowds-brazil-gather-support-bolsonaro-military-police-join-support/