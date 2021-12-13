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WOMEN OVER 40 ARE INVISIBLE!
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165 views • December 13, 2021
Philosopher Stefan Molyneux examines the oft-repeated complaint from women that society pays them no attention after they turn 40.
True, false?
Are there any exceptions? :-)
www.freedomain.com
Source article:
https://www.theatlantic.com/entertainment/archive/2019/02/akiko-busch-mrs-dalloway-shows-aging-has-benefits/583480/
True, false?
Are there any exceptions? :-)
www.freedomain.com
Source article:
https://www.theatlantic.com/entertainment/archive/2019/02/akiko-busch-mrs-dalloway-shows-aging-has-benefits/583480/
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