Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 12.

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.





Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called "spokespeople" and "golden pens".





"From different religions you have come to hear this Word through which you have learned that the only Spiritual Law, the only True Doctrine, the one that must reign over mankind, will be that of to Love one Another; and this Doctrine will be spread by those enlightened with these Teachings, not the prevaricators, nor the bad preachers of eternal hell.

On the lips of my new emissaries there will be no lies or blasphemy, they will not teach the doctrine of an unjust, cruel, ruthless God, powerless to save all his children, but of the God of true Love and Perfect Justice.

I am not telling you that this Spiritualist Doctrine will be the world religion, because I have never delivered religion, but rather Law; I only confine myself to telling you that the Law that will triumph on earth, establishing itself in it to illuminate the existence of mankind; It will be the Law of Love that I have explained to you in my Doctrine so that you may fully know it."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 12, Verses 61-63





Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 12 of 366:





The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org





Love, -James